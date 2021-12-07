New York & Los Angeles Listed Among Most Expensive Cities To Live In The World

According to the latest report, Los Angeles and New York are listed as being two of the most expensive cities to live in, in the world.

The Economist Intelligence Unit recently published the Worldwide Cost of Living index, and the two U.S. cities made the top 10. Listed as number six and number nine, New York City and Los Angeles are said to be among the 200 cities that cost a pretty penny to live in around the world in 2021.

Earlier this year, Miami surpassed Los Angeles as the second most expensive place to live within the United States.

Based on the October 2021 Housing Affordability Index report by RealtyHo, the housing market in Miami has increased tremendously. So much so that it is now the second least affordable city to live within the United States, @local10news reports.

In September of this year, Miami was ranked number three behind Los Angeles, but it appears that has changed. According to the report, the median income in Miami is $39,049, while medians for homes are $549,000.

When COVID impacted the country, many people, subsequently, left the West Coast and relocated to areas like Miami.

“Miami overtook L.A. as the second most expensive housing market in the nation, even though the price decreased slightly since our last report,” states the report. “A household in Miami should expect to pay $2,653 per month toward homeownership costs, or roughly 81.55% of median incomes.

As far as other places that are expensive–Newark, NJ and Long Beach, CA– rounded out the top five as the most expensive places to live.

Some of the most affordable cities to live in are, Wichita KS, Detroit, MI, Fort Wayne, IN, Virginia Beach, VA, and Anchorage, AK.

