New York Fashion Week 2021 Best Celebrity Looks

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Yes, there are duplicates. No, I will not apologize for the celebs that understand the assignment more than once.

New York Fashion Week 2021 is wrapping up today, but we can’t let it go by without rounding up ALL of the amazing celeb looks we got!


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows


Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Christian Siriano

For example, here’s model Precious Lee walking down the runway for the Christian Siriano show.

So, with this in mind, we rounded up some of the very best celebrity looks for your viewing pleasure. Ready? Excellent! Here we go:

1.

Megan Fox in a matching blue set at the Moschino show.


Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

2.

Megan Fox once again in a lacy black ensemble and coat.

5.

Gigi Hadid walking the runway at the Moschino show.


David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

6.

Paris Hilton in Moschino after DJing a Saks Fifth Avenue party.


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

7.

Paris Hilton, once again — but this time in a light and elegant floral dress from Zimmermann.

8.

Ciara in a matching green leather set at the Dundas X Revolve show.


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

9.

Ciara again, but this time at the LaQuan Smith show.


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

10.

Camila Mendes in a stunning pink Collina Strada set at their show.


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

12.

Lori Harvey in a mocha-colored dress at the Dundas X Revolve show.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for REVOLVE

13.

Dove Cameron in a classic pink dress at the Bulgari show.


Jason Mendez / Getty Images

14.

Dove Cameron at the Carolina Herrera show.

15.

Chloe and Halle Bailey in gorgeous matching black-and-white gowns at the Bulgari show.


Jason Mendez / Getty Images

16.

Alessandra Ambrosio in a cut-out black dress at the Dundas X Revolve show.


Gotham / WireImage / Getty Images

17.

Kendall Jenner in a black mini dress at the FWRD dinner celebrating her new role as creative director.

18.

Thomas Doherty at the Dior opening party.


Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for Dior

19.

Bella Hadid in street style (and one of the most complex and lovely necklines I’ve ever seen).


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

20.

Winnie Harlow on the runway for LaQuan Smith.


Fernanda Calfat / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

21.

Halsey in a red-and-black lacy LaQuan Smith corset at Bella Hadid’s NYFW party.

22.

Sabrina Carpenter in a red ensemble for the Michael Kors show.


Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

23.

Hailee Steinfeld in a zebra print mini dress at the Michael Kors show.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Michael Kors

24.

Hailee’s sleek all-black street style in SoHo.


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

25.

Tommy Dorfman channels classic fashion at the Coach show.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

26.

Lucy Hale in a black-and-white Jason Wu dress at their show.


Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images

27.

Charli XCX at the Maisie Wilen show.


Jason Mendez / Getty Images

28.

Olivia Holt in an olive-green suit at the Michael Kors show.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors

30.

Kim Petras in an eye-popping all-purple outfit at the Christian Siriano show.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Christian Siriano

31.

And finally, Kid Cudi at the Studio189 show in a Nirvana top and skirt.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Which of your favorite looks did I miss? Let me know in the comments below!

