New York Fashion Week 2021 Best Celebrity Looks

Yes, there are duplicates. No, I will not apologize for the celebs that understand the assignment more than once.
So, with this in mind, we rounded up some of the very best celebrity looks for your viewing pleasure. Ready? Excellent! Here we go:
1.
Megan Fox in a matching blue set at the Moschino show.
2.
Megan Fox once again in a lacy black ensemble and coat.
5.
Gigi Hadid walking the runway at the Moschino show.
6.
Paris Hilton in Moschino after DJing a Saks Fifth Avenue party.
7.
Paris Hilton, once again — but this time in a light and elegant floral dress from Zimmermann.
8.
Ciara in a matching green leather set at the Dundas X Revolve show.
9.
Ciara again, but this time at the LaQuan Smith show.
10.
Camila Mendes in a stunning pink Collina Strada set at their show.
12.
Lori Harvey in a mocha-colored dress at the Dundas X Revolve show.
13.
Dove Cameron in a classic pink dress at the Bulgari show.
14.
Dove Cameron at the Carolina Herrera show.
15.
Chloe and Halle Bailey in gorgeous matching black-and-white gowns at the Bulgari show.
16.
Alessandra Ambrosio in a cut-out black dress at the Dundas X Revolve show.
17.
Kendall Jenner in a black mini dress at the FWRD dinner celebrating her new role as creative director.
18.
Thomas Doherty at the Dior opening party.
19.
Bella Hadid in street style (and one of the most complex and lovely necklines I’ve ever seen).
20.
Winnie Harlow on the runway for LaQuan Smith.
21.
Halsey in a red-and-black lacy LaQuan Smith corset at Bella Hadid’s NYFW party.
22.
Sabrina Carpenter in a red ensemble for the Michael Kors show.
23.
Hailee Steinfeld in a zebra print mini dress at the Michael Kors show.
24.
Hailee’s sleek all-black street style in SoHo.
25.
Tommy Dorfman channels classic fashion at the Coach show.
26.
Lucy Hale in a black-and-white Jason Wu dress at their show.
27.
Charli XCX at the Maisie Wilen show.
28.
Olivia Holt in an olive-green suit at the Michael Kors show.
30.
Kim Petras in an eye-popping all-purple outfit at the Christian Siriano show.
31.
And finally, Kid Cudi at the Studio189 show in a Nirvana top and skirt.
Which of your favorite looks did I miss? Let me know in the comments below!
