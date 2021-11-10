New York coin launching this week with Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ blessing By Cointelegraph

The NYCCoin is set to launch on Nov. 11 with the community-led proposal endorsed by New York City’s Mayor-elect Eric Adams.
The NY-focused cryptocurrency is being launched by CityCoins, the same firm that provides the MiamiCoin. The project utilizes the Stacks Protocol built atop of the blockchain to enable smart contracts and issue its coins.
