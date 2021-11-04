New York City union reaches agreement on vaccine mandate with NYC administration

Article content

New York City’s public-sector employee union District Council 37 and the administration of its Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday reached an agreement on a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for over 55,000 city workers.

District Council 37 members who have not provided proof of at least one dose of the vaccine will have the option to resign or take a leave of absence and in both cases, employees will maintain their health benefits, the union said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru )