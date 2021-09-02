New York City mayor declares state of emergency after record-breaking rain

Article content New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency on Wednesday night due to what he called a “historic weather event” with record-breaking rain across the city leading to flooding and dangerous conditions on the roads. Nearly all New York City subway lines were suspended late on Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, CNN reported earlier. All non-emergency vehicles were banned from New York City’s streets until 5 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Thursday due to the weather, city authorities said on Twitter.

Article content At least five flash-flood emergencies were issued on Wednesday evening by the National Weather Service, stretching from just west of Philadelphia through northern New Jersey. Earlier in the night, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency in response to Ida. Storm damage from Ida astounded officials three days after the powerful hurricane pounded southern Louisiana, as reconnaissance flights revealed entire communities devastated by wind and floods. Tornadoes spawned by the storm ripped through parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, images on social media showed. At least nine homes were destroyed in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, Philadelphia’s NBC10 television station reported.