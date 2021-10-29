New York City firefighters union asks court to halt city’s vaccine mandate By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8
© Reuters. New York City Fire Department (FDNY) union members, municipal workers and others demonstrate during a protest against the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in New York City, New York, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Sega

(Reuters) – The union representing New York City firefighters asked a state court on Thursday to put on hold a mandate by Mayor Bill de Blasio for all city employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination or be placed on unpaid leave.

Uniformed Firefighters Association leaders have already told unvaccinated firefighters to report for duty in defiance of de Blasio’s order, essentially daring the city to send them home.

The union represents firefighters, fire marshals and other fire department members.

Last week de Blasio gave some 50,000 employees of New York City a deadline of 5 p.m. on Friday to submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Those who fail to show proof could be suspended without pay.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR