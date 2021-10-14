New tickers and ARK filing shows Bitcoin futures ETF approval imminent: Analyst By Cointelegraph

Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst says there are “good” signs that a ETF will soon be approved, pointing to Ark Invest filing for a Bitcoin futures ETF with an assigned ticker and Valkyrie updating its own ETF prospectus with a ticker.
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC filed for a Bitcoin (BTC) futures ETF under the ARKA ticker, while Valkyrie has assigned its BTC futures prospectus with the BTF ticker.
