New tickers and ARK filing shows Bitcoin futures ETF approval imminent: Analyst By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst says there are “good” signs that a ETF will soon be approved, pointing to Ark Invest filing for a Bitcoin futures ETF with an assigned ticker and Valkyrie updating its own ETF prospectus with a ticker.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC filed for a Bitcoin (BTC) futures ETF under the ARKA ticker, while Valkyrie has assigned its BTC futures prospectus with the BTF ticker.