New study reveals which US cities lead crypto hires in 2021 By Cointelegraph

Metropolises have led the crypto-related hires in the United States in 2021, but jobs in the space are well-dispersed around the country, LinkedIn data revealed.

A new study conducted by LinkedIn for Bloomberg shows that there is not a single hub for crypto or blockchain specialists in the United States. Searching through LinkedIn members in the U.S. who listed a new job in the first nine months of the year that matched keywords crypto, blockchain, , or Solidity unveiled that about 53% of crypto jobs are dispersed across the country in small chunks.