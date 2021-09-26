New Study Lists Washington D.C., Boston And Atlanta As Top Three Cities For Single People

As people say, numbers don’t lie! One study collected and crunched digits across 100 cities to find the best place for singles to match and mingle. According to Apartment List, who curated the study along with Bumble, Washington D.C., Boston and Atlanta are the top three places for single people in 2021.

In their reveal of the results, Apartment List offered some reassurance to those scarred by dating. Turns out that dating challenges can partially stem from where someone lives. That’s right, not all cities are equal filled with the opportunity to be wined, dined and swept into love.

“Proximity is one of the major factors in finding the perfect SO for you,” Apartment List wrote on their website. “If you’re ready to finally find “the one,” there are some cities where your odds may be better.”

To narrow that list down, the housing site paired with the dating app to examine 100 US cities. The study measured four categories including dating satisfaction, social satisfaction, dating affordability and percentage of singles.The total score for each city is the weighted average of the four individual scores. Dating satisfaction held a 40 percent weight while the remaining categories held 20 percent each in the study.

Overall, the study pinpointed a few trends among the single people assessed. Apparently, the East Coast is the best coast to live out your romantic dreams. Six cities from the winning coast claimed spots in the top ten list. In addition, college cities are also heavy hitters for singles with 50 percent of the list mirroring the site’s “Best Metros for College Grads” list.

Still, a winner had to be declared. At the top of the list sits the nation’s capital Washington D.C. The city ranked high in percentage of singles as more than half of the city’s population identifies as single. Washington D.C. also ranked high in dating affordability with a three-course dinner and movie date landing at a $105 price point.

The full list, in order, includes: Washington D.C., Boston, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Austin, Denver, Chicago and Seattle.

