New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA® Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated Neonates

TOKYO — Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the findings of a study published in the European Journal of Pediatrics in which Dr. Masashi Hotta and colleagues at the Osaka Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Japan found that the Masimo EMMA ® Portable Capnograph “may be considered an effective monitoring device” for mechanically ventilated preterm infants (neonates). 1

Noting the importance of maintaining an appropriate range of partial pressure of arterial carbon dioxide (PaCO 2 ) in preterm infants, especially while undergoing mechanical ventilation in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), the researchers sought to evaluate whether noninvasively monitoring end-tidal carbon dioxide (EtCO 2 ) with EMMA could help clinicians maintain neonatal PaCO 2 in the delivery room. They chose EMMA not only because of its portability but because it offers a solution with a small dead space (1 mL). The researchers enrolled 40 neonates (gestational age of 26+0 to 31+6 weeks) who required intubation in the delivery room (the EMMA monitoring group) and compared their PaCO 2 value, either at admission to the NICU or 2 hours after birth, with that of 43 infants who did not undergo EMMA monitoring (the historical control group). They defined “appropriate” PaCO 2 as 35 – 60 mmHg, as measured using a blood gas analyzer.

The researchers found that the proportion of infants with appropriate PaCO 2 was greater in the EMMA group than in the control group (80% vs. 42%, p = 0.001). Stratified according to birth weight (< 1000 g vs. > 1000 g), they found that in smaller neonates, there was no significant difference in the proportion of infants with appropriate PaCO 2 between groups, but in the larger cohort, the rate of appropriate PaCO 2 was significantly higher in the EMMA group: 93% vs. 44%, p < 0.001.

The study authors concluded that EMMA “facilitated the maintenance of an appropriate PaCO 2 for mechanically ventilated pre-term infants, especially infants with birth weight ≥ 1000 g, in the delivery room.” They noted that the main strength of their study was that they “collected intervention data prospectively and showed the feasibility of using a portable capnometer during resuscitation of intubated preterm infants” – the first study of its kind.

EMMA provides seamless mainstream capnography for patients of all ages in a compact, easily portable device. The instrument requires no routine calibration and minimal warm-up time, with accurate EtCO 2 and respiration rate measurements and continuous EtCO 2 waveforms displayed within 15 seconds.

EMMA does not have FDA clearance for neonates.

