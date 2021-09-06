New Solana-Based DeFi Project Raises $2.1M By CoinQuora

- Cyclos raised a total of $2.1 million combined from a private and a public round.
- This new DeFi project is the first concentrated liquidity market maker on Solana.
On Friday, the new Solana-based DeFi project — Cyclos, raised a total of $2.1 million combined from a private and a public round. According to Cyclos, the funding will be used to create the first concentrated liquidity AMM on Solana. Additionally, the funds will enable blockchain’s ecosystem to offer more features that are never seen before.
To highlight, the private funding round included notable investors such as CMS Holdings, Hashkey, Solana Capital, Huobi Ventures, Coin98 Ventures, MXC, Gate.io, Skyvision Capital, Petrock Capital, Illusionist Group, Crypt…
