CAIRO — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a new investment strategy on Monday that aims to raise net foreign direct investment to 388 billon riyals ($103.45 billion) annually, the state news agency (SPA) reported.

The new strategy aims to increase local investments to 1.7 trillion riyals annually by 2030, SPA added.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Enas Alashray)