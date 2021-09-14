New report reveals top-graded exchanges at three-year peak volume dominance By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
New report reveals top-graded exchanges at three-year peak volume dominance

Recent data from market analyst firm CryptoCompare reveals that the leading six cryptocurrency exchanges, as per the company’s analytical model, were responsible for a three-year high in spot volume throughout the month of August.

The metric grades all cryptocurrency exchanges across a multitude of areas — including legal/regulatory cases, data provision, security and market quality, among others — and ranks them in a list accordingly.