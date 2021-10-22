New proposal aims to raise Binance Coin value by burning BSC fees By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Amid the ongoing rally of Binance’s native token, (BNB), the developers of Binance Smart Chain (BSC) have proposed more measures to maintain the token’s deflationary model and improve its intrinsic value.

According to a new Binance Evolution Protocol, BEP-95, BSC developers are considering introducing a real-time burning mechanism for a portion of gas fees to reduce BNB supply and drive BNB value higher by increasing the demand. According to the BEP, BNB holders will decide how to dispatch the BSC gas reward.