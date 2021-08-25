New Photos – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Hard at work! Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson were photographed partaking in a night shoot for their new movie, ‘Meet Cute,’ in New York City on Aug. 24.

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson play a couple in the upcoming romantic comedy, Meet Cute, and they looked the part as they filmed scenes in Queens on the evening of Aug. 24. Kaley rocked a checkered yellow and white dress with sneakers as she linked her arm through Pete’s for a stroll around town. Meanwhile, he was in slacks and a striped shirt for the shoot. Both stars have been seen in these ensembles before on the set of the movie.

In Meet Cute, Kaley plays a woman who time travels with the intention of fixing her lover’s past traumas to make him into the “perfect” partner. The movie is a deconstructed romantic comedy, and Kaley and Pete were first rumored to be cast in the film back in June. On Aug. 15, Kaley and Pete were photographed hugging on set, and earlier in the month, they looked like they were having a blast while at Six Flags for another shoot.

Filming for Meet Cute comes amidst Pete’s recent, highly-publicized split from Phoebe Dynevor. Reports of a relationship between Pete and Phoebe first surfaced in March, and in the subsequent months, they were photographed out and about together on a number of occasions. The first photos of the pair packing on the PDA came out at the end of April.

Phoebe and Pete were seen out together as recently as early July, when they attended a Wimbledon match together. They looked very much like a couple as they snuggled up in their seats. However, in mid-August, news broke that the two had ended their relationship. The split was reportedly due to their long distance living situations and busy work schedules.

Pete has also famously dated stars like Cazzie David, Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale. Meanwhile, Kaley has been married to her husband, Karl Cook, since June 2018. The two started dating in 2016 and got engaged on the actress’ birthday the following year.