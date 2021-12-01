New Photo – Hollywood Life

The Olympic gymnast soaked in some sun, as she waded into the ocean for a nice, relaxing day on the shore.

There’s nothing like some summer sun at the end of autumn! While winter may be approaching, Simone Biles had a relaxing beach day on Tuesday November 30. The Olympic gold medalist posted a stunning beach photo, as she looked gorgeous in a white and pink bikini. She looked incredibly at ease to be taking in some warm weather and wading into the shallow water at the ocean’s edge.

The photo showed Simone basking in the sun, with her back to the camera. The bikini that she wore was white with pink flowers all over it. The caption showed how much she was enjoying catching some sun rays. “Never met a beach I didn’t like,” she captioned the picture. She also posted a photo of the off-shoulder bikini’s front on her Instagram Story, and it seemed like she was sitting on a boat in the sexy selfie. “Give it up for the front of this suit,” the 24-year-old star athlete wrote on her Story.

It’s nice to see Simone catching some sun and relaxing. It’s been an eventful year for the gymnast, especially with the Tokyo Olympics taking place this year. She won a silver medal with her team and a bronze for the balance beam at the 2021 games. Simone notably withdrew from some of the Olympic contests to focus on her mental health. She also testified in former Team USA Olympic Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse case in July 2021, and tearfully recalled being abused by the physician. She opened up about how she felt she should’ve withdrawn from the Olympics long before she did in Tokyo in a September interview with New York Magazine. ““I should have quit way before Tokyo [Olympics] when Larry Nassar was in the media for two years,” she said. “But I was not going to let him take something I’ve worked for since I was six-years-old. I wasn’t going to let him take that joy away from me. So I pushed past that for as long as my mind and my body would let me.”