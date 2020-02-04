New origin story for raw spots that appear on the beaches

Occasionally, a spot of fatberg-type material called gray amber is washed on the beach.
These lumps, used to make perfumes, can be worth thousands of dollars in countries where it is legal to collect them. Historically, hunters have trained dogs and even camels to sniff gray amber.
Where it came from has been less clear. Modern scientists knew that gray amber could be found inside the bodies of sperm whales, but they were not sure about those pieces of jet found by beach lovers. But in a study published Wednesday in Biology Letters, researchers extracted sperm whale DNA from washed gray amber, which is especially impressive because the samples studied drifted for years, aging under salt, sea and sun. The research could provide a new understanding of the enigmatic substance and the endangered creatures that produce it.
"The discovery that gray amber produces such good DNA conservation opens up new opportunities to study both the use of this precious raw material and the biology of whales," said James Barret, an archaeologist at the University of Cambridge who was not involved in the investigation.
Fresh gray amber smells fecal, damp. But once it ages, its aroma is compared to fine tobacco, or wood in an old church. The mother of the Abbasid caliph Al-Muqtadir would melt it in oil; Catherine de Medici wore it in scented gloves; and gray amber has anointed the English monarchs since 1626, including Queen Elizabeth II.
But where did it come from? That was one of the rudest natural mysteries of the medieval world. Marco Polo's travel notebook said it had something to do with whales. That hunch was confirmed by whalers in New England in the 1700s rummaging with swords in the rectum of dead sperm whales.
But since whale populations were decimated, much is still unknown about gray amber, and especially the origin of jetsam gray amber. Its chemical composition differs from gray amber that can no longer be extracted from protected sperm whales.
Ruairidh Macleod, a university biology student also at Cambridge, directed the research. Steven Rowland, a chemist who has collected and analyzed jetsam ambergris, including pieces that may have been in the sea For over a thousand years, he provided the samples, which were collected on beaches in Sri Lanka and New Zealand.
The team also requested assistance from the laboratory in Copenhagen that recently recovered the DNA of an old chewing gum.
"Suddenly, you have these new techniques available and you take them and apply them to a new, good, old and mysterious substance," said Macleod. His team now hopes to track more samples of the coveted material for scientific use.
While research helps confirm that sperm whales, and possibly related species, are also the source of gray amber found on the world's shores, biologists still don't know how this elegant fragrance really forms. When the sperm whales were still being slaughtered, the whalers discovered that only one in 100 produced gray amber.
One of the main theories, developed in 2006, projects gray amber as what one might generously call a rectal pearl: formed by layers of excrement that accumulated in an indigestible group of squid peaks and worm cuticles. Mr. Macleod's team, however, believes that intestinal bacteria could play a more important role in its manufacture, a subject for further study.
The long lifespan of gray amber and its potential to preserve the DNA of long-dead whales could also help scientists estimate sperm whale populations long before they were on the verge of extinction. The genetic diversity of live sperm whales already suggests that the species declined during past episodes of climate change, says Alana Alexander, who studies the DNA of cetaceans at the University of Otago in New Zealand. But having samples from before the era of whaling would help refine historical population estimates.
DNA could also be used to help prevent theft or illegal collection in places like Australia or the United States, where the substance is illegal under the Endangered Species Act.
Dr. Alexander's only objection is the size of the gray amber sample from the current study, which she says is to be expected. "It is certainly not within the average budget of the researcher project to pay the wholesale price for it!"