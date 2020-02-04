New origin story for raw spots that appear on the beaches

Occasionally, a spot of fatberg-type material called gray amber is washed on the beach.

These lumps, used to make perfumes, can be worth thousands of dollars in countries where it is legal to collect them. Historically, hunters have trained dogs and even camels to sniff gray amber.

Where it came from has been less clear. Modern scientists knew that gray amber could be found inside the bodies of sperm whales, but they were not sure about those pieces of jet found by beach lovers. But in a study published Wednesday in Biology Letters, researchers extracted sperm whale DNA from washed gray amber, which is especially impressive because the samples studied drifted for years, aging under salt, sea and sun. The research could provide a new understanding of the enigmatic substance and the endangered creatures that produce it.

"The discovery that gray amber produces such good DNA conservation opens up new opportunities to study both the use of this precious raw material and the biology of whales," said James Barret, an archaeologist at the University of Cambridge who was not involved in the investigation.

Fresh gray amber smells fecal, damp. But once it ages, its aroma is compared to fine tobacco, or wood in an old church. The mother of the Abbasid caliph Al-Muqtadir would melt it in oil; Catherine de Medici wore it in scented gloves; and gray amber has anointed the English monarchs since 1626, including Queen Elizabeth II.