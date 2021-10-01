New on Netflix in October 2021: Every movie and TV show coming this month

October is yet another busy month for Netflix.
Alongside high-profile films (Jake Gyllenhaal’s The Guilty) and returning TV shows (You starring Penn Badgley), the streaming service will also be adding a large number of classic films (Halloween) alongside recent series (Adult Material).
Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in October 2021.
ORIGINAL
Movies
1 October
Diana: The Musical
Forever Rich
Swallow
The Guilty
3 October
Upcoming Summer
6 October
There’s Someone Inside Your House
8 October
Grudge
My Brother, My Sister
13 October
Fever Dream
Operation Hyacinth
14 October
A World Without
15 October
The Forgotten Battle
The Four of Us
The Trip
19 October
In for a Murder
20 October
Night Teeth
Stuck Together
29 October
Army of Thieves
TV
1 October
Maid
Paik’s Spirit
4 October
On My Block season four
6 October
Baking Impossible episodes one to six
The Five Juanas
Love is Blind: Brazil
7 October
The Billion Dollar Code
8 October
Family Business season three
Pretty Smart
11 October
Little Things season four
The Baby-Sitters Club season two
12 October
The Movies That Made Us season three
14 October
Another Life season two
15 October
My Name
You season three
16 October
Misfit: The Series
21 October
Insiders
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam
Sex, Love & Goop
22 October
Adventure Beast
Inside Job
Locke & Key season two
More than Blue: The Series
28 October
Luis Miguel – The Series season three
Interactive
5 October
Escape The Undertaker
Documentary
1 October
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
6 October
Bad Sport volume one
8 October
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
12 October
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
20 October
Found
21 October
Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK Documentary
22 October
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea
Comedy
14 October
One Night in Paris
Kids
1 October
Scaredy Cats
8 October
A Tale of Dark & Grimm
12 October
Mighty Express season five
15 October
CoComelon season four
Karma’s World
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween
19 October
Gabby’s Dollhouse season three
21 October
Toot-Toot Cory Carson season six
22 October
Maya and the Three
Anime
1 October
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
3 October
Scissor Seven season three
7 October
The Ingenuity of the Househusband
The Way of the Househusband part two
8 October
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
9 October
Blue Period
12 October
Bright: Samurai Soul
21 October
Komi Can’t Communicate
LICENCED
Movies
1 October
Anatomy
Body of Lies
Carlito’s Way
Dawn of the Dead
Effie Gray
Eternal Summer
Halloween
Halloween II
Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
The Haunting
The Haunting in Connecticut
Heat
Jumper
Knight and Day
Love & Other Drugs
Love You To Death
Marley & Me
Oats Studio volume one
Pavlova: A Woman for all Time
The Rite
Spider-Man
Till Death
27 Steps of May
5 October
Bad Hair
8 October
Angeliena
The Lighthouse
9 October
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
10 October
Lee & Cindy C
Little Crumb
Mira
Peter Bell II: The Hunt for the Czar Crown
The Sacrament
The Seventh Heaven
The Van Paemel Family
Wait Until Spring, Bandini
11 October
Shazam!
14 October
Ave Maria
Divine Intervention
Slashers
3,000 Nights
15 October
Monk Comes Down the Mountain
Spider-Man 3
Unfaithful
16 October
Last Christmas
Luce
17 October
Everybody Happy
18 October
Meeting Point
22 October
Panihida
TV
1 October
Creeped Out season two
Killer Women with Piers Morgan
Seinfeld seasons one to nine
The Crowned Clown
3 October
Simply Raymond Blanc
5 October
Adult Material
Remember You
Documentary
1 October
Inside Job
10 October
Behind the Players
The Atom: A Love Affair
The Magic of the Diary of Anne Frank
14 October
Frontiers of Dreams and Fears
17 October
Margaret Thatcher: The Iron Lady
Anime
13 October
Violet Evergarden: The Movie