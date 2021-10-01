New on Netflix in October 2021: Every movie and TV show coming this month

October is yet another busy month for Netflix.

Alongside high-profile films (Jake Gyllenhaal’s The Guilty) and returning TV shows (You starring Penn Badgley), the streaming service will also be adding a large number of classic films (Halloween) alongside recent series (Adult Material).

Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in October 2021.

ORIGINAL

Movies

1 October

Diana: The Musical

Forever Rich

Swallow

The Guilty

3 October

Upcoming Summer

6 October

There’s Someone Inside Your House

8 October

Grudge

My Brother, My Sister

Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘The Guilty’ (Netflix)

13 October

Fever Dream

Operation Hyacinth

14 October

A World Without

15 October

The Forgotten Battle

The Four of Us

The Trip

19 October

In for a Murder

20 October

Night Teeth

Stuck Together

29 October

Army of Thieves

TV

1 October

Maid

Paik’s Spirit

4 October

On My Block season four

6 October

Baking Impossible episodes one to six

The Five Juanas

Love is Blind: Brazil

7 October

The Billion Dollar Code

8 October

Family Business season three

Pretty Smart

11 October

Little Things season four

The Baby-Sitters Club season two

Katee Sackhoff in ‘Another Life’ (Netflix)

12 October

The Movies That Made Us season three

14 October

Another Life season two

15 October

My Name

You season three

16 October

Misfit: The Series

21 October

Insiders

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam

Sex, Love & Goop

22 October

Adventure Beast

Inside Job

Locke & Key season two

More than Blue: The Series

‘You’ returns for a third season (Netflix)

28 October

Luis Miguel – The Series season three

Interactive

5 October

Escape The Undertaker

Documentary

1 October

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

6 October

Bad Sport volume one

8 October

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

12 October

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano

20 October

Found

21 October

Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK Documentary

22 October

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea

Comedy

14 October

One Night in Paris

Kids

1 October

Scaredy Cats

8 October

A Tale of Dark & Grimm

12 October

Mighty Express season five

15 October

CoComelon season four

Karma’s World

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween

19 October

Gabby’s Dollhouse season three

21 October

Toot-Toot Cory Carson season six

22 October

Maya and the Three

Anime

1 October

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

3 October

Scissor Seven season three

7 October

The Ingenuity of the Househusband

The Way of the Househusband part two

8 October

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

‘Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle’ is coming to Netflix in October (Netflix)

9 October

Blue Period

12 October

Bright: Samurai Soul

21 October

Komi Can’t Communicate

LICENCED

Movies

1 October

Anatomy

Body of Lies

Carlito’s Way

Dawn of the Dead

Effie Gray

Eternal Summer

Halloween

Halloween II

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

Jamie Lee Curtis in ‘Halloween’ (Compass International Pictures)

The Haunting

The Haunting in Connecticut

Heat

Jumper

Knight and Day

Love & Other Drugs

Love You To Death

Marley & Me

Oats Studio volume one

Pavlova: A Woman for all Time

The Rite

Spider-Man

Till Death

27 Steps of May

5 October

Bad Hair

8 October

Angeliena

The Lighthouse

Robert Pattinson in Robert Eggers’ ‘The Lighthouse’ (Focus Features/Universal Pictures)

9 October

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

10 October

Lee & Cindy C

Little Crumb

Mira

Peter Bell II: The Hunt for the Czar Crown

The Sacrament

The Seventh Heaven

The Van Paemel Family

Wait Until Spring, Bandini

11 October

Shazam!

14 October

Ave Maria

Divine Intervention

Slashers

3,000 Nights

Kate (Emilia Clarke) and Tom (Henry Golding) in ‘Last Christmas’ (Universal Pictures)

15 October

Monk Comes Down the Mountain

Spider-Man 3

Unfaithful

16 October

Last Christmas

Luce

17 October

Everybody Happy

18 October

Meeting Point

22 October

Panihida

TV

1 October

Creeped Out season two

Killer Women with Piers Morgan

Seinfeld seasons one to nine

The Crowned Clown

‘Seinfeld’ is coming to Netflix (NBC)

3 October

Simply Raymond Blanc

5 October

Adult Material

Remember You

Documentary

1 October

Inside Job

10 October

Behind the Players

The Atom: A Love Affair

The Magic of the Diary of Anne Frank

14 October

Frontiers of Dreams and Fears

17 October

Margaret Thatcher: The Iron Lady

Anime

13 October

Violet Evergarden: The Movie