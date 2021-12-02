New on Netflix in December 2021: Every movie and TV show coming this month from Asia

A Korean drama about a perilous 24-hour mission on the Moon and a film about siblings who fall for a paying guest at their home, leading to events that rock their traditional family, are among the several Asian films and shows that will hit Netflix and Amazon Prime in December.

Earlier this year, K-drama Squid Game made history by climbing up the ladder to become one of the most-streamed shows on Netflix. The show was watched by more than 142 million of the streamer’s 209 million subscribing households within its first month.

Then, South Korea’s Hellbound surpassed Squid Game with 43.48 million hours viewed within its first week following its US release on 19 November.

Netflix has been investing in new content for key markets, including South Korea, India and Japan, because of an increasing demand for K-dramas, Bollywood, anime and manga adaptations.

Starting off in South Korea is Our Beloved Summer — a romantic comedy television series about ex-lovers who broke up with a promise to never meet again. The series will stream on 6 December.

Next up is The Silent Sea, a Korean thriller series where space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets on the moon. The series will stream on 24 December.

From India, fans can look out for Minnal Murali, a Malayalam language action-adventure film, where a tailor gains special powers after being struck by lightning.

Another Indian TV series, Decoupled will premiere on Netflix on 17 December. It follows the story of a writer and his startup-founder wife juggling their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.

On Amazon Prime, fans can watch Inside Edge Season 3. It is a story about rivalries thickening both on and off the field, newer and murkier secrets are about to unfold in pursuit of Indian cricket team captaincy.

Below is a list of films and TV shows coming to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in Asia in December 2021:

Netflix

South Korea

Our Beloved Summer (6 December)

The Silent Sea (24 December)

Japan

The Summit of the Gods (1 December)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 5 – Stone Ocean [Netflix Original] (1 December)

India

Cobalt Blue (3 December)

Aranyak (10 December)

Decoupled (17 December)

Minnal Murali (24 December)

Amazon Prime

India

Inside Edge Season 3 (3 December)