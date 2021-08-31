New NY Gov. taps former Obama official to head state’s financial regulator By Cointelegraph

Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York who has been in office for only a week since the departure of Andrew Cuomo, has nominated Adrienne Harris to lead the state’s Department of Financial Services.
According to a Tuesday Wall Street Journal report, Hochul tapped Harris to lead the New York Department of Financial Services, or NYDFS, following the resignation of superintendent Linda Lacewell. Harris is currently a senior advisor at the PR firm Brunswick (NYSE:) Group, but prior to that was a Special Assistant for Economic Policy to U.S. President Barack Obama and a senior advisor to the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Department.
