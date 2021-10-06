New Netflix Holiday Movies 2021

Bradly Lamb
I hope you’re ready for The Princess Switch 3.

1.

The Claus Family


Netflix

What it’s about: “When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family’s magical legacy and realizes he’s the only hope to save Christmas.”

Starring: Jan Decleir, Mo Bakker, and Stefaan Degand

Premiere date: Nov. 1

2.

Love Hard


Bettina Strauss / Bettina Strauss/Netflix

What it’s about: “Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Darren Barnet). Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover that she’s been catfished by Tag’s childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh (Jimmy O. Yang).”

Starring: Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, Darren Barnet, James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover, Heather McMahan, Althea Kaye, and Rebecca Staab

Premiere date: Nov. 5

3.

Father Christmas is Back


Netflix

What it’s about: “Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor.”

Starring: Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese, Kelsey Grammer, Nathalie Cox, Talulah Riley, Kris Marshall, Caroline Quentin, April Bowlby, Ray Fearon, and Naomi Frederick

Premiere date: Nov. 7

4.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star


Mark Mainz / Netflix

What it’s about: “When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens) and Princess Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens) enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona (Vanessa Hudgens) who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it… rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.”

Starring: Vanessa Hudgens, with Vanessa Hudgens, and Vanessa Hudgens (lol)

Premiere date: Nov. 18

5.

A Boy Called Christmas


Netflix

What it’s about: “An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic, and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible.”

Starring: Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant (voice), Joel Fry, Rune Temte with Jim Broadbent and Maggie Smith

Premiere date: Nov. 24

6.

A Castle For Christmas


Mark Mainz / Netflix

What it’s about: “Famed author, Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting.”

Starring: Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes

Premiere date: Nov. 26

7.

Single All the Way


Philippe Bosse / Netflix

What it’s about: “Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane)— the plan goes awry.”

Starring: Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Luke Macfarlane, Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Robertson with Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy

Premiere date: Dec. 2

8.

David and the Elves


Bartosz Mrozowski / Netflix

What it’s about: “Christmas is drawing near, but it’s not a happy time for David. After moving to a big city, his parents have been bogged down with work and forgotten the meaning of Christmas. David decides to change that. Together with Albert the Elf, who escaped from the land of Santa to figure out what Christmas is all about, David sets off to Tatra Mountains, where his grandparents live, on a journey full of adventures. They are followed by David’s parents and Santa, who completely doesn’t get the modern world.”

Starring: Jakub Zając, Cyprian Grabowski, Anna Smołowik, Monika Krzywkowska, Piotr Rogucki, Michał Czernecki, Cezary Żak

Premiere date: Dec. 6

9.

A California Christmas: City Lights


Netflix

What it’s about: “It’s been a year since Callie and Joseph fell in love, and they’re happier than ever running their dairy farm and winery, until business and family obligations call him back to the city — and threaten to derail their romance.”

Starring: Lauren Swickard, Josh Swickard, and David Del Rio

Premiere date: Dec. 16

10.

Grumpy Christmas


Netflix

What it’s about: “In this sequel to the 2016 comedy hit Un Padre No Tan Padre, Don Servando and his ‘extended hippie family’ travel to the beach to spend Christmas with Alma’s aunt, Doña Alicia, a demanding older woman who becomes Don Servando’s ultimate nemesis. When his position in the family is challenged, Don Servando will stop at nothing to prove that Alicia is a horrible person who only looks out for herself… even if it means ruining Christmas for everyone.”

Starring: Héctor Bonilla, Benny Ibarra, and Jacqueline Bracamontes

Premiere date: Dec. 22

11.

1000 Miles From Christmas


Andres Paduano / Netflix

What it’s about: “A comedy that tells the story of Raúl (Tamar Novas), a thirty-something who has suffered all the misfortunes of his life during Christmas time. This is the reason why he really hates Christmas Carols, the Three Wise Men, and everything that remotely smells of Christmas spirit. Every year he spends Christmas time on a far-away beach… but this year his boss has different plans for him: Raúl must attend a business trip to audit a “Turrones de Valverde” factory, the most typical Christmas sweet in a town that lives for and loves Christmas. And if this was not enough for Raúl, he will have to share accommodation with local teacher Paula, whose dream is beating the world record of the largest real live nativity scene ever created. Will this Madrilian Grinch be able to overcome his worst nightmare?”

Starring: Tamar Novas, Andrea Ros, Peter Vives, Fermí Reixach and Verónica Forqué

Premiere date: Dec. 24

12.

A Naija Christmas


Gwan Mo Kim / Netflix

What it’s about: Three sons race to fulfil their mother’s wish to bring home wives for Christmas, while she battles to plan a Christmas celebration she will always be remembered for.”

Premiere date: Dec. 2021

13.

Christmas Flow


Netflix

What it’s about: “An unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist. But can they make it work despite their differences?”

Premiere date: Nov. 17

14.

Blown Away: Christmas


Courtesy Of Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

What it’s about: “’Tis the season for redemption as five fan favorites return to the hot shop to compete in a series of Christmas-themed challenges in the quest to become The Best in Holiday Blow. In the spirit of giving, the winner will not only receive a $10,000 cash prize, but an additional $10,000 will also be donated to their charity of choice.”

Starring: Bobby Berk and Katherine Gray

Premiere date: Nov. 19

15.

School of Chocolate


Netflix

What it’s about: “Eight top pastry and chocolate professionals are coming to School of Chocolate to take their skills and careers to the next level. Their teacher is world-renowned chocolatier, Amaury Guichon, known globally for creating mind-blowing chocolate showpieces and unbelievable pastries. One lucky student who manages to prove themselves ‘Best in Class’ after eight episodes will win a prize package that includes a career-changing opportunity.”

Premiere date: Nov. 26

16.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Season 4


Netflix

What it’s about: “Deck the halls with sugar, butter, and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.”

Premiere date: Dec. 3

17.

Elves


Henrik Ohsten / Netflix

What it’s about: “Hoping to reconnect over Christmas, a family of four travel to a remote island in the Danish archipelago, only to find it controlled by members of a strongly religious community living in balance with fierce creatures in the woods revealed to be… elves. Real, monstrous beings that inspired the folklore and myths we all know. When the girl in the family finds and brings home a baby elf, she inadvertently disrupts the balance and throws everyone on the island into a life-or-death battle for faith, family, and pure survival.”

Premiere date: Nov. 28

18.

How to Ruin Christmas, Season 2


Mosa Hlophe / Netflix

What it’s about: “Looking forward to a quiet Christmas this time around, family rebel and black sheep, Tumi Sello’s plans get ruined, and so does Christmas. Once again, she has to spend the next couple days before Christmas trying to clear hers and the Sello name.”

Premiere date: Dec. 2021

19.

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast


Adam Rose / Netflix

What it’s about: “Waffles and Mochi are home for the holidays in the Land of Frozen Food when Steve the Mop calls asking about their holiday traditions. Overeager as always, Waffles makes up a holiday – Freezie Day – and says it is all about the food! Steve invites himself — and all their friends from the grocery store – over to celebrate, but Waffles and Mochi have nothing to feed their guests at this impromptu party. Mochi ventures out on MagiCart to gather food for the party while Waffles distracts the guests at home. Hijinks ensue (along with trips to Norway and Hawaii!). In the end, Waffles and Mochi learn that holiday traditions are about much more than food — they’re about being together and making memories with the people you love.”

Premiere date: Nov. 23

20.

Robin Robin


Aardman Animations / Netflix

What it’s about: “A stop-motion holiday musical special from Aardman. When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is.”

Starring: Gillian Anderson, Richard E Grant, Bronte Carmichael, and Adeel Akhtar

Premiere date: Nov. 24

21.

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories


Netflix

What it’s about: “In these winter-themed episodes, we meet Charlie’s new friend Yetilda D. Yeti who pairs up with Charlie for some stompy snowy adventures!”

Premiere date: Nov. 30

22.

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas


Netflix

What it’s about: “In this 30-minute special from Aardman, the world’s favorite sheep stars in his very own winter’s tale. Shaun’s seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to Timmy going missing. Can Shaun get Timmy back before he becomes someone else’s present? Prepare for a ‘Santastic’ adventure as everyone learns the true value of Christmas!”

Premiere date: Dec. 3

23.

Finally, StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year


Netflix

What it’s about: “When all of StarBeam’s greatest enemies team up on New Year’s Eve, Zoey trains her cousin Zane to be the next superhero in the family.” 

Premiere date: Dec. 14

