New Netflix Holiday Movies 2021



Adam Rose / Netflix



What it’s about: “Waffles and Mochi are home for the holidays in the Land of Frozen Food when Steve the Mop calls asking about their holiday traditions. Overeager as always, Waffles makes up a holiday – Freezie Day – and says it is all about the food! Steve invites himself — and all their friends from the grocery store – over to celebrate, but Waffles and Mochi have nothing to feed their guests at this impromptu party. Mochi ventures out on MagiCart to gather food for the party while Waffles distracts the guests at home. Hijinks ensue (along with trips to Norway and Hawaii!). In the end, Waffles and Mochi learn that holiday traditions are about much more than food — they’re about being together and making memories with the people you love.”

Premiere date: Nov. 23