New Jersey is so ready for its residents to get back to work that they’re even paying people to find a job!

Unemployed residents who return to work could get a $500 bonus in their first paycheck thanks to a new state program that was unveiled this week, the New York Post reports.

The ‘Return and Earn’ program was created to address labor shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

“This program will help both businesses and their workers, and is yet another step that we have taken to boost our economy,” Murphy said in a statement.

Workers who are hired through the incentive program would receive an extra $500 for going back to work.

Businesses with 100 or fewer employees would also be eligible for up to $10,000 in wage subsidies to hire and train new employees joining the workforce. The position they fill would need to pay at least $15 an hour, according to the program.

Small businesses have been hit with a shortage of workers throughout the pandemic. Some critics are laying the blame on enhanced COVID-19 unemployment benefits, making things a little too cushy to leave home.

As of last month, New Jersey’s employment rate was 7.2 percent, down from 7.8 percent at the beginning of the year.

New Jersey isn’t alone in its struggles with unemployment and now that various industries are requiring people get vaccinated, these jobs may become even harder to fill.

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul announced healthcare workers are now mandated to be vaccinated immediately and those who refuse are at risk of being fired or suspended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post New Jersey Is Offering Unemployed People $500 To Get A Job appeared first on The Shade Room.