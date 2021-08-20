New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mike Richards Steps Down After Problematic Comments Resurface 

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Mike Richards was just announced as the new host of “Jeopardy!” and already he is out of the door as the host after problematic comments he made in the past resurfaced. Causing him to face backlash and also a call for an investigation behind the matter. Leading the show back to their search for a permanent host. However, he’ll remain an executive producer on the show.

According to Deadline, the comments that were made by Mike were offensive and sexist comments towards his female co-hosts and guests on the podcast “The Randumb,” which he hosted in 2013 and 2014. However, that is not all, there were reportedly “off-color remarks” about Jews and Haitians.

Mike announced his decision to step down in an internal memo and said, “I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.”

One person who has been adamant about being the host of the show is LeVar Burton, who many people remember from the show “Reading Rainbow.” He served as one of the guest hosts on “Jeopardy!” following the passing of the show’s longtime host Alex Trebek, who unfortunately lost his battle to pancreatic cancer.

A spokesperson from Sony Pictures Televison spoke about Mike’s decision to step down and said, “We support Mike’s decision to step down as host. We were surprised this week to learn of Mike’s 2013/2014 podcast and the offensive language he used in the past. We have spoken with him about our concerns and our expectations moving forward. Mike has been with us for the last two years and has led the Jeopardy! team through the most challenging time the show has ever experienced. It is our hope that as EP he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect.”

The show was already in production, but has been paused for today as they search for a new host. Until then, guest hosts will step up to the plate once again to fulfill the hosting duties.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mike Richards Steps Down After Problematic Comments Resurface appeared first on The Shade Room.