New Japan leader likely to stick to economic policy -Fitch By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to continue the broad economic policies of predecessors Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, including support for the central bank’s massive stimulus programme, ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday.
“The economy should benefit in the near term from an ebbing of the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of the impact of policy reforms” proposed by Kishida, it said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.