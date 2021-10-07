New Japan finance minister Suzuki warns against any rapid yen moves

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Thursday warned against rapid currency moves, saying he was closely watching the foreign exchange market as the yen hovered near 18-month lows against the dollar.

The new finance minister made the comment when asked about the yen’s weakening and its impact on the Japanese economy. He was speaking in a group interview after assuming his post on Monday under the newly formed cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)