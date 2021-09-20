New Girl Cast Then Vs. Now For Their 10th Anniversary

I need a spin-off or weekly reunion selfies — SOMETHING.
Yup, the first episode of the hit Fox show debuted on Sept. 20, 2011 — which is when we first saw the lovable and wholesome loft dynamic between the quirky Jess and besties Nick, Schmidt, and Winston blossom.
In honor of this jubilant occasion and cause for celebration, here’s a list of all of the show’s stars then vs. now. Ready? OK. 1, 2, 3, 4, JFK!
Zooey now — still rocking her culture-shifting bangs.
Jake now — looking hot as ever with his full beard.
4.
Max now — by all accounts still besties with Jake.
Lamorne now — seemingly without having aged a day.
Damon now — just booked and busy in all sorts of ways.
Hannah now — radiant as when we first saw her in Loft 4D.
8.
Megan Fox as Reagan Lucas.
Nasim now — gorgeous as ever.
David now — looking the same as he did nearly 10 years ago, with maybe darker hair.
Dermot now — looking snazzy and sharp at 57.
13.
Nelson Franklin as Robby McFerrin.
Nelson now — playing all sorts of parts, including a regular stint on Black-ish before the show’s finale.
Julian now — just looking mighty fine as per usual.
Linda now — being one-half of the iconic duo in Dead to Me, alongside Christina Applegate.
16.
Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Caroline.
Rob now — hopefully retired because he has done so much in his career.
18.
And, last, but not least, Jamie Lee Curtis as Joan.
Jamie now — getting back to where it all began with the Halloween franchise.
