New Dutch Budget to Show Rebound From a Covid-Induced Downturn

(Bloomberg) — A Dutch budget proposal due to be unveiled on Tuesday will show that its economy will emerge from a pandemic-induced contraction, even as the European Union warns the country isn’t doing enough to invest in green policies.

The Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis will project that the economy will grow by 3.9% this year and 3.5% in 2022, according to a report by Dutch newspaper de Telegraaf. That compares with a 3.8% contraction last year.

The Dutch response to the Covid-19 crisis has outpaced many Western neighbors, with nearly 86% of adults having received at least one vaccination. The Netherlands is also expected to spend 40.9 billion euros ($48 billion) on its recovery effort this year.