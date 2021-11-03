New Documentary To Explore Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Wardrobe Malfunction

The 2004 Super Bowl halftime show of Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake will soon be explored in the documentary, “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson,” according to Deadline.

FX and Hulu are teaming up to explore the event that arguably rocked Janet Jackson’s career as she seemingly received most of the backlash for Justin Timberlake accidentally ripping a piece of fabric off of her breast in front of millions of people.

The documentary is set to launch on November 19th. It is said to explore “the racial and cultural currents that collided on the Super Bowl stage, and explores how the incident impacted one of the most successful pop musicians in history.”

It’s also reported that NFL and MTV executives will be featured in the documentary, in addition to members of Janet Jackson’s family and reporting from The New York Times.

Jodi Gomes is the director and producer of the documentary. She also directed A+E Networks’ “The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty.”

This also comes after The New York Times Presents delivered “Framing Britney Spears,” a project that explored Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

Neither Janet Jackson nor Justin Timberlake are said to be involved in this upcoming documentary.

If you recall, Justin Timberlake apologized to Janet Jackson and Britney Spears (his ex-girlfriend) for his silence.

During the airing of Britney Spears’ documentary, he took to Twitter and reflected on his actions and acknowledged he benefited from racism.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” he wrote. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

He also said, in part, “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

Roomies, are y’all watching?

The post New Documentary To Explore Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Wardrobe Malfunction appeared first on The Shade Room.