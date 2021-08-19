New data suggests Bitcoin could see BTC price ‘double bubble’ top in 2021 By Cointelegraph

New data suggests Bitcoin could see BTC price ‘double bubble’ top in 2021

(BTC) is facing a “double bubble” and will see two price tops this year, fresh data suggests.

In a tweet on Aug. 18, Charles Edwards, CEO of investment firm Capriole, highlighted 2021 as having one key similarity to the 2013 double top bull cycle.

Bitcoin unrealized profit and loss annotated chart. Source: Charles Edwards/ Twitter
Bitcoin Bubble Index vs. chart. Source: Bybt