New cases recorded in New Zealand’s South Island as Delta spreads

WELLINGTON — Two new cases of the coronavirus were recorded in New Zealand’s South Island city of Christchurch on Thursday, the first in almost a year, as the country battles the spread of an outbreak of the infectious Delta variant.

Health authorities said the two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch were from the same household and one person had recently returned from Auckland, the epicenter of the current outbreak.

Once a poster child for stamping out COVID-19, New Zealand has been unable to quash the current Delta outbreak, forcing it to abandon an elimination strategy earlier this month and switch to living with the virus https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/new-zealand-extends-auckland-lockdown-eases-some-curbs-2021-10-04.