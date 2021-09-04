New Boeing 787 Dreamliners may not be delivered till late Oct -WSJ

Article content

Boeing Co’s delivery of 787 Dreamliners will likely remain halted until at least late October as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has rejected the company’s recent proposal to inspect them, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The FAA confirmed on July 12 that some undelivered Boeing 787s have a new manufacturing quality issue the company needs to fix before shipment.

Airlines pay most of the purchase price upon delivery.

Boeing met with FAA on Aug. 2 to persuade the agency to approve an inspection method that would speed deliveries with targeted checks rather than nose-to-tail teardowns, the newspaper said.