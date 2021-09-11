New blockchain platform aims to track one-third of all shipping containers globally By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) has launched a new blockchain-based platform that could potentially track one-third of shipping containers across the globe.

The GSBN was founded in October 2020 by eight global national freight maritime cargo companies to build a blockchain platform that digitizes shipping processes, such as document issuance, clearance and logistics data.