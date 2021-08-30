New Blockchain Lab aims to modernize the mortgage industry By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
New Blockchain Lab aims to modernize the mortgage industry

Global business provider Zventus announced a new blockchain initiative on Monday titled “Mortgage Blockchain Lab.” The proposal is meant to collate the resources of several mortgage experts, technology firms and academic institutions to collaborate on blockchain research and development focused on the mortgage sector.

The California-based firm, whose product and service offering spans a broad business spectrum including business consultancy, human resource strategy and tech support, will work with the lab’s partners in this blockchain sandbox to trial and test new products and services.