New BetaShares ETF to track Coinbase, Riot and MicroStrategy By Cointelegraph

Six months following its application with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), BetaShares is now close to launching a new crypto-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF).
According to an Oct. 13 announcement, the official name of the ETF manager’s new product is BetaShares Crypto Innovators ETF. After relevant regulatory approvals, it would trade under the ticker symbol CRYP on the ASX.
