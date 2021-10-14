New Australian ransomware plan allows for seizure of crypto By Cointelegraph

Australian lawmakers are taking a tougher stance against ransomware with a new plan that increases penalties for offenders.
The new measures and proposed Surveillance Legislation Amendment announced by the federal government on Wednesday come after a 60% surge in cyberattacks on Australian businesses and state agencies last year. According to reports, these incursions cost the economy AU$1.4 billion (around $1 billion dollars).
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.