New Australian crypto legislation likely in 2022, Senator Bragg tells NFT Fest By Cointelegraph

Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg has told a local industry event that Australia’s digital asset plan to create cryptocurrency-related legislation is “coming” soon and could be enacted in 2022.
He also backed plans to run the sector on renewable energy as part of the government’s yet-to- be-established goal of achieving ‘net zero’ carbon emissions.
