Netflix: What’s leaving? Every movie and TV show being removed in September 2021

Netflix will be removing many titles from its library over the coming month.

The streaming giant never publishes a full list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining. However, we’ve pulled together one that, at the time of writing, is as comprehensive as possible

Below is a full list of everything that’s being removed from Netflix UK in September 2021.

Movies

1 September

A Beautiful Mind

A Noble Intention

Always a Bridesmaid

ATM

Bangkok Traffic Story

Barca Dreams

Bon Bini Holland

Born to Be Free

The Bridge

The CEO (2016)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Liberty

Crocodile Dundee

Curse of Chucky

Demolition Man

Dinner for Schmucks

Brie Larson in ‘Room’, with Jacob Tremblay (George Kraychyk)

The Drowning

Dukhtar

The Figurine

For the Birds

Freddy vs Jason

GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Hope Aur Hum

I Fine… Thank You… Loe You

Laddaland

The Last Hangover

Luis and the Aliens

Miniforce: New Heroes Rise

Mokakik

The Night Shift

‘Shutter Island’ is leaving Netflix in September

October 1

OFF COURSE

One Day

Pee Mak

Phobia 2

Phone Swap

The Promise

Room

She’s Out of My League

Shutter Island

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Trial by Fire

Urge

Used Goods

Watchmen

We Need to Talk

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

The Year of Happiness and Love

Zoolander

Ben Stiller comedy ‘Zoolander’ is leaving Netflix (Paramount Pictures)

2 September

Freshman Year

4 September

The Art of Self-Defense

The Dawn Wall

Deadpool

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

5 September

The Best of Enemies

7 September

The Shiny Shrimps

Screened Out

Jesse Eisenberg in ‘The Art of Self-Defense’ (Bleecker Street)

11 September

Our Godfather

Straight Outta Compton

12 September

The Sisters Brothers

13 September

Bumblebee

Donnie Brasco

Hitman Redemption

King of Boys

Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons

The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai

14 September

Bangkok Hell

The Nun

Pokemon: Happy Birthday to You!

Still

NWA film ‘Straight Outta Compton’ is leaving Netflix (Universal Pictures)

15 September

Chief Daddy

Eeda

Goli Soda 2

Intervention (1 Skyrim)

Jugaad

Kajaki: The True Story

Love Song

Maj Rati Keteki

Mayurakshi

Paradise Hills

Samantaral

The Secret

Silver Spoon

16 September

Free Willy

17 September

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

Ryan Reynolds blockbuster ‘Deadpool’ is being removed from Netflix (20th Century Fox)

TV

1 September

Celebrity Plastic Surgeons of Beverly Hills

Easy Fortune Happy Life

The First Temptation of Christ

Game-Winning Hit

Lucky Days

The Original

Suckseed

Toast of London

Top Chef

The Womaniser

4 September

Tobot

10 September

The Jungle Book

QI

12 September

Call the Midwife

Annette Crosbie as Miss Millgrove in ‘Call the Midwife’ (BBC)

15 September

60 Days In

America’s Book of Secrets

Ancient Aliens

Beyond Scared Straight

Surviving R. Kelly

The Universe