Netflix UK: Full list of every movie and TV show being removed in November 2021

Netflix is removing yet more films and TV shows from its service over the coming weeks.

Each month, the streaming service takes down numerous titles, meaning things on your watchlist might disappear without you realising.

While Netflix does not release an official list of the titles leaving the service, we have you covered.

Below is a full list of every movie and TV show being removed from Netflix in November 2021 (Find a full rundown of everything being added here.)

Movies

1 November

Aiji

As Good as it Gets

Bewitched

The Bittersweet

The Code

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Daddy’s Home

Eyewitness

Happy Feet Two

Left Behind

Little Singham: Mahabali

Brad Pitt in ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

Monty Python’s And Now for Something Completely Different

Music and Lyrics

National Lampoon’s Vacation

New York Minute

Ninja Assassin

A Perfect Christmas List

Police Academy

Reckoning

So Undercover

Spanish Affair 2

Swedish Dicks

War

3 November

A Dog’s Journey

4 November

American Psycho

5 November

Brother in Love

Bucket List

Kids on the Block

Ophelia

Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman in ‘American Psycho’ (Picture: American Psycho/YouTube/screengrab)

6 November

The Late Bloomer

7 November

The Journey Is the Destination

Men in Black: International

The Secret Life of Pets 2

8 November

My Way

9 November

Z Storm

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in ‘Men in Black: International’ (Sony)

10 November

Papi Chulo

11 November

Brightburn

13 November

Ma

14 November

The Crew

15 November

Ali G Indahouse

Arkansas

Dead Silence

Halkaa

Octavia Spencer in Jason Blum-produced horror ‘Ma’ (Universal Pictures)

Johnny English Reborn

The Money Pit

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

The Other Boleyn Girl

Shark Tale

Tremors (1990)

16 November

Ms. Hammurabi

17 November

Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List

18 November

Love, Surreal and Odd

Road Trip

19 November

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Puppy Star Christmas

Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith in ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ (Miramax)

20 November

Steve Jobs

21 November

Bad Neighbours

Contraband

Falz Experience

Okafor’s Law

Seven and a Half Dates

A Trip to Jamaica

What Men Want

24 November

Spider-Man: Far From Home

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is leaving Netflix in November (Marvel Studios)

TV

1 November

Haikyu!! season one and two

Just You

Love Around

Love Family

Love Me or Leave Me

3 November

Oh Yuck

4 November

Akulah Balqis

5 November

Meet the Adebanjos season one-three

Documentary

A Grand Night In: The Story of Aardman