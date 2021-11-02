Netflix UK: Full list of every movie and TV show being removed in November 2021

Netflix is removing yet more films and TV shows from its service over the coming weeks.
Each month, the streaming service takes down numerous titles, meaning things on your watchlist might disappear without you realising.
While Netflix does not release an official list of the titles leaving the service, we have you covered.
Below is a full list of every movie and TV show being removed from Netflix in November 2021 (Find a full rundown of everything being added here.)
Movies
1 November
Aiji
As Good as it Gets
Bewitched
The Bittersweet
The Code
Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Daddy’s Home
Eyewitness
Happy Feet Two
Left Behind
Little Singham: Mahabali
Monty Python’s And Now for Something Completely Different
Music and Lyrics
National Lampoon’s Vacation
New York Minute
Ninja Assassin
A Perfect Christmas List
Police Academy
Reckoning
So Undercover
Spanish Affair 2
Swedish Dicks
War
3 November
A Dog’s Journey
4 November
American Psycho
5 November
Brother in Love
Bucket List
Kids on the Block
Ophelia
6 November
The Late Bloomer
7 November
The Journey Is the Destination
Men in Black: International
The Secret Life of Pets 2
8 November
My Way
9 November
Z Storm
10 November
Papi Chulo
11 November
Brightburn
13 November
Ma
14 November
The Crew
15 November
Ali G Indahouse
Arkansas
Dead Silence
Halkaa
Johnny English Reborn
The Money Pit
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
The Other Boleyn Girl
Shark Tale
Tremors (1990)
16 November
Ms. Hammurabi
17 November
Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List
18 November
Love, Surreal and Odd
Road Trip
19 November
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Puppy Star Christmas
20 November
Steve Jobs
21 November
Bad Neighbours
Contraband
Falz Experience
Okafor’s Law
Seven and a Half Dates
A Trip to Jamaica
What Men Want
24 November
Spider-Man: Far From Home
TV
1 November
Haikyu!! season one and two
Just You
Love Around
Love Family
Love Me or Leave Me
3 November
Oh Yuck
4 November
Akulah Balqis
5 November
Meet the Adebanjos season one-three
Documentary
A Grand Night In: The Story of Aardman