Netflix UK: Every movie leaving this month

Every month, Netflix removes a bunch of titles without alerting subscribers.

Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.

Not that you would know this – frustratingly, you’re only likely to know whether a certain title is leaving if you happen to select it.

While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.

Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies that are beingremoved this month, meaning you have only a short amount of them left to watch them.

Find a full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix in December here.

Movies

1 December

Across Grace Alley

Break Up 100

The Cable Guy

Cats & Dogs

Chal Bhaag

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Director’s Cut

Dance With Me

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart 2

Erin Brockovich

Falling Down

Oscar-winning Julia Roberts film ‘Erin Brockovich’ is leaving Netflix (Columbia TriStar Film Distributors International)

Faraar

Fury

Helios

How Do You Know

Interrogation

The Last of the Mohicans

The Legend of Secret Pass

Line Walker

The Little Mermaid

Love Off the Cuff

Mean Girls 2

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

Daniel Day-Lewis film ‘The Last of the Mohicans’ is leaving Netflix (20th Century Fox)

1000 Rupee Note

Open Season 3

Paid in Full

Poseidon

The Prestige

Roll With Me

Set Off

She Remembers, He Forgets

Shelby American

Sorry We Missed You

Sucker Punch

The Sweeney

Triple Tap

Triumph in the Skies

The Untouchables

Brian De Palma’s gangster classic ‘The Untouchables’ is leaving Netflix (Paramount Pictures)

The Violin Player

Wandering Stars

Where the Wild Things Are

Why Me?

Wild Wild West

Wind Blast

Zathura

2 December

Suicide Squad (2016)

Temple

Tenkai Knights

3 December

Off Camera

4 December

Yesterday

6 December

Bob’s Broken Sleigh

No Game No Life: Zero

Himish Patel in ‘Yesterday’ (Universal Pictures)

7 December

Late Night

8 December

Ugly Dolls

9 December

VFW

10 December

Good and Prosperous

The Intent 2: The Come Up

11 December

Monster House

12 December

Dawai Asmara

Pet Sematary (2019)

13 December

Alakada Reloaded

Being Mrs Elliot

The First Lady

The Ghost and the Tout

The Vendor

15 December

All of You

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods

Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection

Isoken

Kita Kita

Muramba

Potato Potahto

Seoul Searching

3 Türken & ein Baby

Underdogs

Stephen King adaptation ‘Pet Sematary’ is leaving Netflix (Paramount Pictures)

16 December

Cruel Peter

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

A Wish for Christmas

18 December

The Dead Don’t Die

The Intruder

19 December

Wonder Park

20 December

Aquaman

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent

23:59

(Jason Momoa / Instagram)

21 December

Agent

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

TV

2 December

Borderline

Bromance

Dhia Sofea

Gormiti

Haunted House

Padamu Aku Bersujud

Refresh Man

9 December

The Cuba Libre Story

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

16 December

Clarence

Color of Woman

Crazy, Lovely, Cool

Fifty: The Series

Girls und Panzer

Goodbye My Wife

Happy And

Heaven’s Garden

Hjordis

Ice Fantasy

An Immortal Classic

K-Pop Extreme Survival

Miss Panda & Mr. Hedgehog

On the Real

Rake

Sons of the Caliphate

Steven Universe

20 December

Imperfect

Miss J Contemplates Her Choice

21 December

Sonic Boom

22 December

Attention, Love!

Jojo’s World

The King of Romance

Lion Pride

Love @ Seventeen

Love By Design

Love, Timeless

Marry Me, or Not?

Single Ladies Senior

To the Dearest Intruder

23 December

Demon’s Path

Comedy

1 December

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert

A Richard Pryor comedy special is leaving Netflix this month (NBC Universal)

Kids and Family

15 December

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Pocoyo Carnival

Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween

Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies

Pocoyo Special Sports