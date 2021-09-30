Netflix UK: Every movie and TV show leaving in October 2021

Netflix UK is on the cusp of taking down a large selection of titles.
Each month, the streaming service removes a number of films and television shows from its service. While it doesn’t release an official list, we, fortunately, have you covered.
Below is a list of everything being removed from Netflix in October 2020.
Movies
1 October
Adaptation
The Adventures of Tintin
Baby Mama
Beethoven
Big Daddy
The Big Lebowski
The Black Prince
Bombshell
Collateral
College Romance
Corpse Bride
Daylight
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar
Do the Right Thing
Dolphin Tale 2
Dushman
Entitled
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Fences
47 Ronin
First Kiss
Franca: Chaos and Creation
Freedom at Midnight
Friday the 13th (2009)
The Game
Generation Iron 2
Generation Revolution
Ghost in the Shell (2017)
Ghost Town
Gone Too Far!
Haani
Happy-Go-Lucky
Harud
Hunger
In the Name of the Father
Into the Storm
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jatt James Bond
Judge Singh LLB
Kangaroo Jack
Khido Khundi
Killa
Labour Pains
Life as We Know It
The Lion Woman
Little Singham: Kaal Ki Tabaahi
Lock
Love Story
The Lucky One
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Maniac (2015)
Manje Bistre
Masterpiece Contemporary: Page Eight
The Mexican
Motor Mitraan Di
A Moving Image
Much Ado About Nothing (2016)
Murder on the Home Front
My Big Night
Nasha
Naughty Jatts
Needhi Singh
Ordinary Heroes
Out of Time
Patch Adams
Peace Haven
Pooja Kiven Aa
Raw Deal
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
The Rise and Fall of a White Collar Hooligan 2: England Away
Rock On!!
Saadey CM Saab
Sat Shri Akaal England
Selma
Sherpa
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Skyline
The Sound of Silence
Stardust
Strong
Super 8
They Live
The Three Musketeers
Tiger
25 Kille
Umrika
A United Kingdom
Vampire Academy
Veronica
Welcome Mr President
What the Jatt!!
You, Me, and Dupree
Zarafa
Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay
2 October
Gangster Squad
7 October
Kill Me if You Dare
8 October
Now You See Me 2
9 October
Welcome to Mercy
10 October
Child’s Play
Doom
Instant Family
Legends of the Fall
11 October
A Star is Born (2018)
The Bling Lagosians
13 October
Ajaibnya Cinta
14 October
Locked on You
15 October
Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
Centurion
Crimson Peak
Growing Up and Other Problems
Hotel Transylvania 2
League of Legends Origins
Muslim: Voice of Pain
MIA
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Once Upon a Time… Life
Siffredi Late Night – Hard Academy
300
300: Rise of an Empire
Time is Illmatic
A Year in Space
16 October
The Creative Brain
The Hatton Garden Job
Second 20’s
17 October
Kick-Ass 2
The Sun is Also a Star
A Vigilante
18 October
Moms at War
New Money
93 Days
Tatu
10 Days in Sun City
U Turn
Up North
19 October
S Storm
20 October
Smallfoot
21 October
Travel Mates 2
24 October
Arctic
Photograph
25 October
The Accidental Spy
Banana Island Ghost
Clash of the Titans
Crazy People
The Island
Lagos Real Fake Life
Payday
26 October
W/O Ram
28 October
Deliha 2
TV
1 October
Be With Me
Be With You
Beyblade Burst
Cheese in the Trap
Chicago Typewriter
Desmond’s
Engineering Girls
Fall in Love with Me
Girls Hostel
Inmates
It’s Okay, That’s Love
Let’s Eat
Let’s Eat 2
Love Cheque Charge
Murphy’s Law of Love
Oh My Ghost
Reply 1988
Reply 1994
Reply 1997
Someone Like You
Tunnel
When I See You Again
White Teeth
Whitechapel
World War 2 in Colour
5 October
Rimba Racer
8 October
Enterprice
14 October
The Frozen Dead
15 October
3 Non-Blondes
16 October
Teachers
19 October
Project S: The Series
27 October
An Inspector Calls
Preso No 1
28 October
Dancing Angels
Goodnight DJ
Movin On
Through It All
Trio and a Bed
29 October
Shine On with Reese