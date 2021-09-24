Netflix to release documentary about QuadrigaCX CEO’s mysterious life and death By Cointelegraph

Online streaming platform and production company Netflix (NASDAQ:) will be producing a film on deceased crypto exchange QuadrigaCX founder Gerald Cotten.
In a Thursday tweet from Netflix, the platform announced that the documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King will premiere in 2022. The story, which follows “a group of investors turned sleuths,” will focus on the events around the death of Cotten, who reportedly died while doing volunteer work at an orphanage in India, leaving QuadrigaCX users out of pocket for roughly $190 million in crypto.
