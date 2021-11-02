Netflix rolls out mobile games to subscribers on Android

Article content

Netflix Inc on Tuesday rolled out its mobile games globally to members with Android devices, exploring new ground as competition stiffens on the video streaming pioneer’s home turf.

Users will only require a Netflix subscription to play those games and there will be no additional fees or in-app purchases, the company said. (https://bit.ly/3GJCBwp)

Offering games for free to current subscribers echoes the strategy Netflix used when moving from a business of DVDs-by-mail to streaming movies.