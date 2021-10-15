Netflix Reportedly Fires Employee Who Leaked Internal Data About Dave Chappelle’s Show To The Press

Netflix is, once again, snatching media headlines for another update in response to Dave Chappelle’s show ‘The Closer.’ According to The Verge, the company has fired the employee in charge of organizing the walkout on October 20th. Yet, the reason for termination is not because of the protest, but the alleged leaking of confidential company data.

“We have let go of an employee for sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix spokesperson told The Verge. “We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.”

Who Did Netflix Fire?

The former employee has asked to remain anonymous due to fear of online harassment. However, reports describe the person as Black, currently pregnant, and the trans employee resource group leader at Netflix.

Netflix released the employee due to leaked internal metrics that ended up in the press. More specifically, Bloomberg recently reported on the 10 million people who’ve tuned into Dave’s show since it first dropped.

The media outlet also reported that Netflix cashed out to stream ‘The Closer.’ The company slightly increased the $23.6 million budget spent on Dave’s last special ‘Sticks & Stones.’ Instead, they spent $24.1 million on the newest release. The number is staggering compared to the $3.9 million allotted to comedian Bo Burnham’s special ‘Inside.’

The fired individual has allegedly admitted to sharing the metrics internally. It’s unclear if there’s been any admittance of speaking to the press. Instead, reports say that the employee actually spoke out against leaks in an effort to protect the walkout movement.

Netflix Sticking Beside Dave Chappelle

Netflix has already publicly stood behind Dave’s work. Nonetheless, it seems like employees aren’t backing down. Netflix recently reinstated three employees it previously suspended for crashing a high-level employee meeting in protest of the special.

Even with mounting backlash, Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos hasn’t strayed away from supporting Dave’s work. He defended adults being able to watch what they want to in a second lengthy memo.

“We know that a number of you have been left angry, disappointed, and hurt by our decision to put Dave Chappelle’s latest special on Netflix,” Ted said. “Adults can watch violence, assault, and abuse – or enjoy shocking stand-up comedy – without it causing them to harm others.”

Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle has continued ’bout his business with little to say.

“If this is what being cancelled is like, I love it,” Dave recently said.

