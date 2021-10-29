Netflix Releases First Look At The Trailer For ‘Tiger King 2’ Set To Drop This November

Roommates, in April 2020 during the early days of quarantine, Netflix dropped the immensely popular documentary series ‘Tiger King’—and although the film’s star Joe Exotic is currently behind bars, the sequel, ‘Tiger King 2’ is set to drop just in time for Thanksgiving on November 17th!

According to Netflix and the film’s producers, ‘Tiger King 2’ is filled with so much more to the story that viewers didn’t get to see during the highly successful first season. Based on the first trailer, season two looks to take a deeper look into Carole Baskin’s plot surrounding her late husband Don Lewis, who mysteriously disappeared back in 1997 and was declared legally dead in 2002. Both fans and her long-time rival Joe Exotic have continuously speculated that Baskin herself was responsible for her late husband’s disappearance. However, the trailer for ‘Tiger King 2’ alludes that Lewis was possibly involved with “shady characters down in Costa Rica.”

Although Joe Exotic is still in prison, his presence is all throughout the trailer, specifically when he says via phone from a Texas federal prison, “There’s an innocent man in prison. Everybody from the zoo is out there making money, and I’m paying the price for every one of them people. If you give a damn, it’s time to speak up.”

The trailer comes to an end with Joe Exotic speaking about his future in prison. “We’ve gotta put our differences aside or we’re all gonna die in here. If I have to make a deal with the devil, I will make a deal with the devil,” he said.

As we previously reported, Joe Exotic is currently serving 22 years in prison for his role in an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill Carole Baskin and various violations of wildlife laws.

