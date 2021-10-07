Netflix Is Making An Edit To Squid Games

“It’s hard for me to go on with daily life.”
It was recently discovered that a mistake was made during editing that left someone’s real contact information exposed.
At multiple points in the series, a business card with a phone number is shown, which prospective players are supposed to call in order to join the game.
It turns out that the editing team was meant to remove the middle or last four digits of the number but accidentally removed the first three instead.
Now, the owner of the phone number says they have been on the receiving end of “a deluge of prank calls and text messages” at all hours of the day and night.
“After Squid Game aired, I have been receiving calls and texts endlessly, 24/7, to the point that it’s hard for me to go on with daily life. This is a number that I’ve been using for more than 10 years, so I’m quite taken aback,” the owner told Koreaboo.
They added, “There are more than 4,000 numbers that I’ve had to delete from my phone and it’s to the point where due to people reaching out without a sense of day and night due to their curiosity, my phone’s battery is drained and turns off.”
And not only are they receiving calls, but the person who has a phone number with a one digit difference says they are also being harassed.
In a statement, Netflix says they are now working to resolve the issue to prevent further disruption to the phone number owners.
In the meantime, Squid Game can still be viewed on the streaming service.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.