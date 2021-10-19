Netflix Earnings Beat in Q3 on Stronger Subscriber Growth By Investing.com

© Reuters. Netflix Earnings Beat, Revenue Inline In Q3



By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – Netflix reported third-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates, and delivered a stronger outlook, buoyed by the success of its blockbuster series “Squid Game.”

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:) rose 2% in afterhours trade.

Netflix announced earnings per share of $3.19 on revenue of $7.48 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.57 on revenue of $7.48 billion.

Netflix added 4.38 million users, above its forecast of 3.5 million net subscriber adds. Analysts had expected about 3.8 million net adds.

The jump in subscriber growth in its core entertainment streaming business was boosted by Netflix’s “Squid Game” series.

“Released on September 17, it [Squid Games] has become our biggest TV show ever. A mind-boggling 142m member households globally have chosen to watch the title in its first four weeks. The breadth of Squid Game’s popularity is truly amazing; this show has been ranked as our #1 program in 94 countries (including the US),” Netflix said in a statement.

Looking ahead, the company forecast fourth-quarter subscriber adds of 8.5 million, in line with analysts’ estimates of 8.5 million.

Netflix guided EPS of 80 cents on revenue of $7.71 billion, that latter above estimates for revenue of $7.68B.

