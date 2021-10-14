Netflix Co-CEO Doubles Down In Support Of Dave Chappelle And ‘The Closer’—“Adults Can Watch Violence, Assault And Abuse Or Enjoy Shocking Stand-Up Comedy”

#Roommates, the ongoing drama surrounding Dave Chappelle and his controversial Netflix special continues, and following his previous support of Chappelle, the Netflix Co-CEO has doubled down with even more. In a new statement, Ted Sarandos made it clear that not only is Netflix standing firmly behind Dave Chappelle, but that the company fully supports an individual’s right to watch whatever they choose.

@Variety reports, Ted Sarandos, the Co-CEO of Netflix sent another lengthy memo to staff members regarding Dave Chappelle and his latest stand-up special ‘The Closer’—and if critics assumed that he would be backing down following news of a reported walkout by transgender employees, they are definitely wrong. In the memo, Sarandos stated “We know that a number of you have been left angry, disappointed and hurt by our decision to put Dave Chappelle’s latest special on Netflix…Adults can watch violence, assault and abuse – or enjoy shocking stand-up comedy – without it causing them to harm others.”

He continued with discussion and comparison about other controversial Netflix titles:

“With ‘The Closer,’ we understand that the concern is not about offensive-to-some content but titles which could increase real world harm (such as further marginalizing already marginalized groups, hate, violence etc.) Last year, we heard similar concerns about “365 Days” and violence against women. While some employees disagree, we have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm. The strongest evidence to support this is that violence on screens has grown hugely over the last thirty years, especially with first party shooter games, and yet violent crime has fallen significantly in many countries.”

As we previously reported, following Netflix publicly stating that it had no plans to remove Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer,’ news spread that the company’s transgender employees have planned to stage a walkout on October 20th.

In response to the increasing backlash, Chappelle recently said that “If this is what being cancelled is like, I love it.”

