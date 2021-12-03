Netflix Announces New Film Based On Wanda Dench & Jamal Hinton’s Viral Thanksgiving Story

By now, we are all familiar with the heartwarming story of Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton’s Thanksgiving tradition, which first started six years ago. Now the viral story will be turned into a Netflix film.

According to Variety, the film will be called “The Thanksgiving Text,” and the screenplay will be written by Abdul Williams, who has written other films such as “Salt-N-Pepa,” and “The Bobby Brown Story.” The film does not have a director attached just yet. However, it will cover the touching story that first began with an accidental text message back in 2016.

Wanda and Jamal shared their excitement for the film and said, “We are excited to share our story with the world. We hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they wouldn’t ordinarily make. We are so blessed to find a genuine friendship brought together by God from a mistaken text message.”

For those who are not familiar with their story, it all started when Wanda thought she was sending a text message to one of her grandchildren about Thanksgiving dinner. Turns out, she texted the wrong number, which was Jamal’s number. After letting her know that she had the wrong number, Jamal asked if he could still come by, Wanda said yes, and they have celebrated every Thanksgiving together ever since.

The tradition also included Wanda’s husband Lonnie Dench. Unfortunately, Lonnie passed away last year due to complications from COVID-19.

As we previously reported, Jamal shared the news last April and said at the time, “As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it… he passed away Sunday morning but Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that!”

Even after Lonnie’s passing, Wanda and Jamal have kept their tradition going, which also now includes Jamal’s girlfriend.

