Netflix And Howard University Establishes A $5.4 Million Scholarship In Honor Of Chadwick Boseman

It’s been one year since the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman, but his legacy is truly living on. Not just through his films where he shared his incredible skill of acting with the world but through his illustrious alma mater Howard University. As previously reported, Howard renamed their reestablished Fine Arts College to Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, and now he will have a scholarship in his name to benefit students studying Fine Arts.

According to CNN, Netflix, and Howard University have established a $5.4 million scholarship in Chadwick’s honor, called “The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship.” The scholarship will cover four years of tuition for College of Fine Arts students. A press release detailed that the scholarship was created with the support of Chadwicks’s widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, and sponsored by Netflix. The scholarship recipient will exemplify “a drive for excellence, leadership, respect, empathy, and passion,” according to the University.

HU’s President, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, said, “This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students. I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward-Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift.”

The report explained how the scholarship would be dispursed. This semester, one scholarship will be awarded to each class year. Following that, one incoming freshman will receive the scholarship annually. Students in the dramatic arts program will have priority to be considered. Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos also spoke out about the amazing partnership in a statement.

“While [Boseman] was taken from us too soon, his spirit is with us always in his work and the good that he has inspired. He always spoke of his time at Howard and the positive way it shaped his life and career,” said Ted.

He continued, “Now, we will have the opportunity to give many future superheroes a chance to experience the same. We are grateful to Simone and Chadwick’s whole family and our partners at Howard University” for making this possible.”

Congratulations, Howard University, this is huge!

