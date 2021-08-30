NetEase, Moderna Fall in Premarket; Affirm Soars on Amazon Tie-Up By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith
Investing.com — Here are some of the most eye-catching movers in premarket trading on Monday, 30th August. Please refresh for updates.
- Affirm stock (NASDAQ:) climbed 40% after the fintech announced a partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:), which will allow it to offer its ‘buy now, pay later’ option to the online retailer’s customers.
- Munich Re (OTC:) and Swiss Re (OTC:) stocks both traded lower on fears that Hurricane Ida will force the reinsurers to pay out heavily for damage claims.
Moderna (NASDAQ:) stock fell 3.2% to a three-week low after the discovery of further contaminated batches of its Covid-19 vaccine in Japan. Regulators suspended the administering of 1 million Moderna vaccine doses as a result, taking the total number of affected doses up to 2.6 million.
- NetEase (NASDAQ:) ADRs fell 8.4% after Chinese regulators drafted new rules that will force gaming companies to limit the playing time of minors to no more than one hour a day on Fridays, weekends and holidays. It’s the latest in a series of moves against the gaming sector and the social ills created by gaming addiction.
- Meituan (OTC:)ADRs rose 1.6% after the Chinese food delivery company’s net loss came in smaller than expected in the second quarter. That appeared to outweigh company warnings about the impact of future regulation. Chinese regulators have announced a crackdown on the food delivery sector to ensure that companies are paying at least the minimum wage to their drivers and riders.
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:) stock fell 40% after the rocket maker’s latest launch ended in the rocket’s failure to reach orbit.
- Airline stocks edged higher, shrugging off a Wall Street Journal report that the EU is about to reimpose a ban on non-essential travel from the U.S. American Airlines (NASDAQ:) stock, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:) stock and United Airlines (NASDAQ:) stock were all up by around 0.5%.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.